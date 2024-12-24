Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: itv, wrestling

AEW UK TV Deal Extension Spreads Socialist Cheer Like Santa Marx

Comrades! AEW's free-to-air UK deal spreads socialist joy like Santa's reindeer! El Presidente reports on this Christmas miracle from his gingerbread palace.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my palatial gingerbread house deep in the Siberian tundra, where I am celebrating the holiday season with my dear friend Vladimir Putin and a gaggle of dancing bears. Today, I bring you tidings of great joy that shall be to all people… well, at least to all AEW fans in the United Kingdom who enjoy the socialist sport of professional wrestling!

As we approach the festive season, it seems that Father Christmas has decided to make an early stop at the homes of British wrestling fans. No, he hasn't left a lump of coal in their stockings (I save those for the American CIA agents who try to infiltrate my Christmas parties). Instead, the jolly old elf has delivered something far more exciting: an extension of the free-to-air deal between All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and ITV!

Yes, comrades, you heard that correctly! AEW and ITV have agreed to continue their partnership, ensuring that our British comrades can enjoy the finest wrestling action without having to pay a single pound, euro, or whatever currency they're using over there these days (unless you count the glorious socialist TV license). It's like receiving a big, juicy turkey on Christmas day, except instead of carving it up, you get to watch others carve each other up in the squared circle!

This renewal takes the partnership into 2025, marking six glorious years of AEW programming on ITV. It's a partnership that has lasted longer than some of my political alliances… and certainly longer than any of my marriages!

Now, let me tell you, comrades, this free-to-air deal truly embodies the spirit of socialism that we hold so dear. Just as I ensure that every citizen in my country receives a free portrait of yours truly to hang in their homes (whether they want it or not), AEW and ITV are ensuring that every UK citizen has access to top-quality wrestling entertainment. It warms my heart like a glass of hot cocoa spiked with the finest rum.

Under this deal, British fans will continue to enjoy AEW Dynamite every Friday night and AEW Collision every Wednesday night on ITV4 and ITVX. It's like having two Christmas Eves every week! I remember fondly the days when Fidel Castro and I would gather around the television set, eagerly awaiting the latest episode of our favorite telenovela. Now, our British comrades can experience that same excitement, but with more suplexes and fewer evil twins (although in wrestling, you never know).

Tony Khan, the CEO, GM, and Head of Creative of AEW, expressed his excitement about the deal. While he may not have the same flair for dramatic speeches as myself or my good friend Kim Jong-un, I must admit he knows how to run a wrestling promotion. He thanked the UK fans and ITV for their loyal support since AEW's inception. It's heartwarming to see such gratitude – almost as heartwarming as the glow of my Christmas tree, which is decorated with the seized assets of my political opponents.

Richard Botchway, Commissioning Editor at ITV, also shared his enthusiasm for the continued partnership. He spoke of bringing "every minute of action" to UK audiences. Every minute, comrades! It's like when I decree that my speeches must be broadcast 24/7 on all channels, except with more bodyslams and fewer calls for revolution.

As we celebrate this joyous news, let us not forget the true meaning of Christmas: the spirit of giving. And what better gift can there be than free wrestling content? Well, perhaps a lifetime supply of my patented "El Presidente's Revolutionary Fruitcake," but that's a close second.

So, to all my British comrades, I say enjoy this early Christmas gift! May your holidays be filled with chokeslams, piledrivers, and the sweet aroma of socialist victory. And remember, if you hear a loud thump on your roof on Christmas Eve, it might not be Santa Claus – it could be an AEW wrestler practicing their top rope moves!

And to the American CIA, who I'm sure are reading this: No, you cannot have AEW Dynamite for free. You'll have to settle for coal in your stockings… again.

Merry Christmas, happy wrestling, and long live the revolution, comrades!

