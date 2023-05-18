Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Plaza Shares Some "Princess Diaries" Vibes Ever wonder what Agatha: Coven of Chaos would look like if it was crossed with "The Princess Diaries"? Aubrey Plaza has you covered...

Over the past few weeks, most of the updates that we've gotten on Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos have come from Patti LuPone (Beau Is Afraid), who's proven to be an endless source for spoiler-level background intel on the "WandaVision" spinoff. But for this go-around, we have a fun look at how things are going on the set from Aubrey Plaza, who shared a look at a director's chair that read: "Marvel Studios: The Darkhold Diaries" (done in the style & design of the logo for Disney's Anne Hathaway & Julie Andrews– starring The Princess Diaries from 2001). First, it looks great, and I hope that's what they're calling it during production. Second, is it wrong that it's actually not that bad of a title? It already ranks above "VisionQuest" (which will always be a Matthew Modine-starring wrestling film to me, and never a Paul Bettany-starring spinoff – nothing personal). Third, the Instagram Stories video comes with some creepy, growling audio that could be coming from Plaza, but there's no way to know for sure. If it was Plaza? Nice…

Joining Hahn, LuPone & Plaza on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming. Here's a screencap from Plaza's Instagram Stories video sharing the Disney-inspired unofficial name change:

Elizabeth Olsen & Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at their South by Southwest (SXSW) studio, Elizabeth Olsen (HBO's Love & Death) was asked if Wanda Maximoff would be returning to her old stomping grounds. After admitting that she never knows how to answer those types of questions, Olsen added, "I think I'll be back." Here's a look at a clip of Olsen's response regarding the streaming series:

Elizabeth Olsen on whether Wanda Maximoff is back in the neighborhood on Marvel series 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos pic.twitter.com/agEEcRxh71 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'… I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character. I'll just say, speaking of manifestations… it's all coming together for me with this part," Plaza shared during a November 2022 interview regarding joining the streaming series. And Plaza made clear her true motivation for signing on. "Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in 'Parks and Recreation''10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn." Here's a chance to check out the full episode of the In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, where Plaza also discusses Emily the Criminal and HBO's The White Lotus, touches upon Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming Megalopolis, and more: