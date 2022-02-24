Agatha: House of Harkness – Kathryn Hahn Likes What She's Seen So Far

With all of the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series in various stages of development, it can get a little confusing at times so it's important not to lose track. Like when it comes to writer & executive producer Jac Schaeffer's upcoming "Wandavision" spinoff series, the Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: House of Harkness. Now the last time we checked in, it was the end of November and we were offering our "Mephisto theory" based on Hahn's appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show (more on that in a minute). Now, nearly three months later and with the series still in development, we're getting a clue as to how things are going- and more importantly, how Hahn is feeling about what she knows so far. Speaking with EW (and check out the video here for some personal thoughts from Hahn on playing Agatha Harkness) about her upcoming roles in the streaming series as well as Netflix's Knives Out 2, it was obvious that the spoiler radars were on but Hahn was still able to reassure fans that from what she's seen, the spinoff is "exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt."

Okay, so about our theory that we're unearthing again because it just feels right. In November 2021, Hahn stopped by Barrymore's show where the topic turned to whether or not Mephisto would be making an appearance (demonic presence fans were hoping to see in WandaVision). "I keep hearing that. I have no idea! That was like a big thing during 'WandaVision' but I have no idea. Who knows? Probably anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all."

But that's when things got our dumpster fires of random speculation raging because when asked who she would cast in the role, Hahn took a big and rather obvious drink break before admitting that she was about to deflect from the question: "Immediately you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she's complicated and she's misunderstood. And all that stuff is a real turn-on to me as a performer in terms of digging into this person a little bit more. Very excited." And that's when we came up with the theory that not only is Mephisto going to appear but also that an actor has been cast or is close to being cast. How? Hahn's on-screen beverage habit.

Because it reminds us a whole lot of how Hahn handled the "Agatha Harkness" question when it was posed to her by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel back in February 2021. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to support the series, Hahn was asked about the online theory that Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness. Starting at the 3:00 mark, Kimmel mentions similarities in appearance as well as the oval pendant. Hahn's response? She comes back with a drink that distracts Kimmel until the conversation turns to Hahn buying her very first computer and not being on social media. Once again, smoothly gave an answer to a question that wasn't asked while rolling on with the interview like nothing ever happened (and we know how that turned out). Very similar to what happened on Barrymore's show. Could we be wrong? Oh, absolutely! There's an excellent chance that this is more speculation than fact. But the similarities are worth having a little fun with, and it would definitely explain why Hahn could name anyone. Would you want to know that your co-star would've preferred someone else in the role you got?