Agatha Star Sasheer Zamata: Jennifer Kale "Very Different" From Comics

Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Sasheer Zamata on the WandaVision spinoff series and Jennifer Kale being "very different" from the comic books.

We've been making the rounds on Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos when it comes to checking in with the cast of the "WandaVision" spinoff series. For this go-around, we're getting a chance to check out what actress & comedian Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), who spoke about the MCU project during a pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview with Mashable. With the topic of witches & witchcraft being one that's fascinated her for some time (including helping to inspire her stand-up special The First Woman), Zamata explained that getting the role of sorceress Jennifer Kale just felt right. "I had already written material for ['The First Woman'] before I went through the audition process. It felt magical that I got to be in a show about witches. I talk about it so much in my special," Zamata shared.

Though her character has a number of past connections to popular Marvel Comics characters (Man-Thing, Howard the Duck, Doctor Strange, and others), the actress shared that her take on the Steve Gerber & Rich Buckler-created character will be "very different" from what comics fans might be expecting. "I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could, but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect," Zamata added. And from how she describes it, the vibe on the set seemed to fit perfectly with what she was hoping for. "[Filming 'Agatha'] was so magical and ethereal. It brought that out of everyone on set. There were crystals and candles everywhere. We saged and cleansed the stage all the time. It was the perfect environment for me," Zamata explained.

Elizabeth Olsen & Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at their South by Southwest (SXSW) studio, Elizabeth Olsen (HBO's Love & Death) was asked if Wanda Maximoff would be returning to her old stomping grounds. After admitting that she never knows how to answer those types of questions, Olsen added, "I think I'll be back." Here's a look at a clip of Olsen's response regarding the streaming series:

Joining Hahn & Rupp on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

