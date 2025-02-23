Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., angela bassett, clark gregg

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Clark Gregg's Big MCU/Angela Bassett Regret

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg discusses one of his biggest MCU regrets - and it involves his Zero Day co-star Angela Bassett.

Few have ever been able to tell a complete story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clark Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson was able to do as part of the original core since Phase I with 2008's Iron Man. While the actor checked out largely cinematically at the end of 2012's The Avengers, Marvel had big plans for him to star in the first MCU TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for all seven seasons from 2013-2020. Even as Coulson faced not one but two deaths (sorry, five-year spoiler alert), the actor still managed to answer the call when needed, whether it's the animated series What If…? or an MCU project set at another time like 2019's Captain Marvel. While promoting his latest series, Zero Day, for Netflix, Gregg revealed the one MCU regret he had: not getting to work with Black Panther franchise star Angela Bassett.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg Explains Why He Would Have Love Coulson to Have Survived to See Wakanda

"I did get to speak to [Angela] once," Gregg told People when asked if he and Bassett, 66, were able to communicate on the set of their new Netflix series. "And I said, 'You know, my one great regret within the Marvel universe was that Agent Phil Coulson was no longer technically alive when Wakanda showed up.'" Bassett played Queen Ramona since the 2018 Chadwick Boseman-starred original Black Panther, reprising the role for 2019's Avengers: Endgame, What…If?, and the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which garnered her an Oscar nomination.

Both Gregg and Bassett played other characters in the MCU, with Gregg playing Sarge on AOS and Bassett voicing Decoy on the animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. It's also not unheard of for other actors to play different roles entirely in the same universe, especially with the narrative of variants. Patton Oswalt voiced the title character for the Hulu stop-motion animated series M.O.D.O.K.; Eric, Billy, Sam, Thurston, and Ernest Hazard Koenig on AOS, and Pip the Troll in Eternals (2021). Alfre Woodard played Miram in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and the villain Mariah Dillard in the Netflix Marvel series Luke Cage. Who can forget Chris Evans's portrayal of Captain America, Steve Rodgers, and Human Torch/Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)? Zero Day is available to stream on Netflix.

