Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Preview, Henstridge Reflects & Daisy/Sousa Ship

The most recent episode of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. found Elizabeth Henstridge aka Agent Jemma Simmons directing an episode that found our team saved from disaster by a tragic sacrifice- but not before an ominous reveal was made. Now, viewers are getting a look behind the scenes of the episode as Henstridge discusses what it was like working both sides of the camera (followed by her thoughts on what it was like directing herself). But wait! There's more! Chloe Bennet, Enver Gjokaj, and more offer their perspectives on the growing Daisy/Sousa romance. And just to make your visit even more worthwhile, we also have the promo and overview for next week's episode, "Stolen."

"Honestly, it was harder to direct other people in the scene while I was in it. Credit to our cast, everybody made that so easy and comfortable. I wasn't so much worried about directing myself because I can be extremely critical of myself. It was more yelling cut and then turning to someone within the scene and say, "Hey, don't forget to maybe hit that word" or whatever the direction was, or "Hey, that was great! Hey, that was very different, but…" The other actors in the scene were so brilliant and supportive and responsive. Drew, we got a system down that we would always have eye contact. We'd spoken so much about Simmons, so I really understood we were on the same page with it. At the end of the take, he'd give me the thumbs up or we'd chat about it and kind of go from there. And they had playback where I could watch it back if I wanted to. I tried to maybe block it so I could see the other actors, but sometimes that just wasn't possible. It added a couple more layers onto it, but it was definitely fun. Wearing lots of different hats made for a dynamic day."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 10 "Stolen": After Enoch's sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they'll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick. Teleplay by George Kitson and Mark Leitner with story by Mark Linehan Bruner, and directed by Garry A. Brown.

The ABC series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Enver Gjokaj, Dichen Lachman, Thomas E. Sullivan, James Paxton, Dianne Doan, Tipper Newton, and Byron Mann guest star. Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, the series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.