Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Shares Season 7 BTS Pics

Less than a month after Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) took to Twitter to show their support for an online push to have Disney drop the seventh and final season of the series (and Bennet called out Donald Trump for racist comments), the actress posted a present for patient fans as a way of making their self-quarantine/ home lockdown time a little more bearable. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Bennet posted two "top-secret season 7 bts photos" that she claims she wasn't supposed to post. Thankfully, she went against "The Man" and slipped into "full-on rebel mode," with the images a nice follow-up to Gregg's sneak preview that was shared at the end of last year.

With the 13-episode final season expected to debut some time in mid-2020, executive producer and then-head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb discussed the series' end as well as what fans can expect last summer. Knowing that wouldn't be another season to follow allowed the final season to operate without a safety net, which Loeb believes only benefits the series: "When you know that's what you're doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death. Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you're not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You're playing that this is going to be the end of the story."

The opportunity to throw open the creative doors is one the creative team is embracing: "Going into Season 7, when you know you only have 13 more stories, you really do get a chance to see what that writers' room is going to do when they can do anything. It was the best kind of creative situation." When the series does return, viewers can look forward to the return of Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter (who's also set to have a very "patriotic" role in Disney+'s upcoming What If…?) and Patrick Warburton's Rick Stoner.