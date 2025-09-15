AHS Season 13, The Pitt, Hacks, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AHS Season 13, The Penguin, Buffy, Hacks, The Pitt, Doctor Who, Gen V, Alien: Earth, The Paper, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's American Horror Story (AHS) Season 13, HBO's The Penguin, Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, HBO's The White Lotus, HBO Max's Hacks, Netflix's The Hunting Wives, HBO Max's The Pitt, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC's Ride with Norman Reedus, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Gen V, TBS's AEW Collision, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., FX's Alien: Earth & Stephen King, 77th Emmy Awards, CBS's Two and a Half Men, Peacock's The Paper, Star Trek: Khan, and more!

AHS: Sarah Paulson Needs Evan Peters to Step Up His Season 13 Game

The Penguin EP Matt Reeves on Spotlighting Other Batman Characters

Monster: Charlie Hunnam Confirms Season 4 Casting, Talks "Ed Gein"

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar "Deep in the Weeds" with Pilot: Wonders

The White Lotus Stars Posey, Isaacs Confirm Season 4 Set for France

Hacks Star Hannah Einbinder Says HBO Max Series Ending with Season 5

The Hunting Wives Stars Snow & Akerman on Season 2 Dream Guest Stars

The Penguin Team "Beginning of Thinking About" Season 2: Matt Reeves

The Pitt: Shawn Hatosy Offers Filming Update on "Exciting" Season 2

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Our S03E02: "La Ofrenda" Final Preview

Ride with Norman Reedus S07E01 Preview: Kim Coates Joins The Ride

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa "Had to Wrestle" with Decision to Leave

Gen V Season 2: Vought Confirms Cate & Sam as God U's Top-Ranked Supes

AEW Collision: Philadelphia Finale Leaves Fans Wanting More

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Bennet on "Secret Invasion"/Quake, MCU Canon

Alien: Earth Gets Big Praise from Stephen King: "Might Be My Favorite"

Star Trek/Doctor Who Crossover in The Daily LITG, 13th September 2025

Supernatural 20, The Witcher, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

77th Emmy Awards Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Pre-Show, Noms & More

The Paper: Daniels on Needing to Distinguish Spinoff from "The Office"

Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer Compares Sheen Situation to Kim Jong-il

Doctor Who Star David Tennant's Life Is a Meta Reflection of The Show

Star Trek: Khan EP on Takei/Russ Excelsior Reunion, Expanded Timeline

