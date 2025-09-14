Supernatural 20, The Witcher, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's The Witcher, WWE/AEW, Supernatural 20th Anniversary, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, Prime Video's The Boys: Mexico, Prime Video's Gen V, Disney+'s Grace for the World Concert, WB Japan's Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken, Star Trek: Prodigy & Kate Mulgrew, BBC's Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Star Trek: Khan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 14, 2025:

The Witcher Season 4: Check Out Liam Hemsworth's Geralt In Action

Andrade Reportedly Free From WWE's Capitalist Clutches

Supernatural 20: Jared Padalecki Posts Pilot Table Read Script & More

The Boys: Vought Rising "Dailies Are Awesome": Kripke Updates Ackles

Supernatural Will "Always Be My First TV Love": Kripke on 20th Anniv.

The Boys: Mexico "Super Fun," Has "Totally Different Tone": Kripke

Supernatural Family Gets a Little Salty (But It's For a Great Cause)

AEW Collision Preview: Championship Tournament Begins in Philly

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Ends with Dominik Mysterio Crowned Champ

WWE SmackDown Review: Celebrating Sports Entertainment The RIGHT Way

Gen V Season 2: Godolkin University Introduces Professor Polarity

Supernatural 20th Anniv. Trailer; Ackles on Why Dean Still Matters

Grace for the World Concert Viewing Guide: Williams, Bocelli & More

Fist of the North Star: New "Hokuto No Ken" Trailer, Visuals Released

Star Trek: Prodigy Star Kate Mulgrew "Furious" at Series Cancellation

Doctor Who: The Doctor & Yaz Are "Love in Its Purest Form": Whittaker

Slow Horses: Author Mick Herron Pens Message for "Clown Town" Readers

Star Trek: Khan: Kirsten Beyer on Meyers, Podcast Challenges & Casting

