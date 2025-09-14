Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Supernatural 20, The Witcher, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Witcher, Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Gen V, Star Trek: Prodigy, Doctor Who, and much more!
Article Summary
- Supernatural celebrates its 20th Anniversary with tributes from Jared Padalecki, Eric Kripke, and others.
- The Witcher Season 4 teases Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, plus big updates for The Boys and Gen V.
- Wrestling world buzz: Andrade's WWE exit, AEW tournaments, and WWE x AAA with new champions.
- Doctor Who, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Fist of the North Star also have some exciting series news and previews in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's The Witcher, WWE/AEW, Supernatural 20th Anniversary, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, Prime Video's The Boys: Mexico, Prime Video's Gen V, Disney+'s Grace for the World Concert, WB Japan's Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken, Star Trek: Prodigy & Kate Mulgrew, BBC's Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Star Trek: Khan, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Witcher, WWE/AEW, Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, The Boys: Mexico, Gen V, Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken, Star Trek: Prodigy & Kate Mulgrew, Doctor Who, Slow Horses, Star Trek: Khan, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 14, 2025:
The Witcher Season 4: Check Out Liam Hemsworth's Geralt In Action
Andrade Reportedly Free From WWE's Capitalist Clutches
Supernatural 20: Jared Padalecki Posts Pilot Table Read Script & More
The Boys: Vought Rising "Dailies Are Awesome": Kripke Updates Ackles
Supernatural Will "Always Be My First TV Love": Kripke on 20th Anniv.
The Boys: Mexico "Super Fun," Has "Totally Different Tone": Kripke
Supernatural Family Gets a Little Salty (But It's For a Great Cause)
AEW Collision Preview: Championship Tournament Begins in Philly
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Ends with Dominik Mysterio Crowned Champ
WWE SmackDown Review: Celebrating Sports Entertainment The RIGHT Way
Gen V Season 2: Godolkin University Introduces Professor Polarity
Supernatural 20th Anniv. Trailer; Ackles on Why Dean Still Matters
Grace for the World Concert Viewing Guide: Williams, Bocelli & More
Fist of the North Star: New "Hokuto No Ken" Trailer, Visuals Released
Star Trek: Prodigy Star Kate Mulgrew "Furious" at Series Cancellation
Always Sunny, SNL/Ego Nwodim, WrestleMania & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Doctor Who: The Doctor & Yaz Are "Love in Its Purest Form": Whittaker
Slow Horses: Author Mick Herron Pens Message for "Clown Town" Readers
Star Trek: Khan: Kirsten Beyer on Meyers, Podcast Challenges & Casting
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!