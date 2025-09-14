Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin EP Matt Reeves on Spotlighting Other Batman Characters

The Penguin EP Matt Reeves shared that he would be "honored and excited" to expand "The Batman" universe to spotlight other characters.

Earlier tonight, during the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, "The Batman" Universe mastermind Matt Reeves offered some cautious optimism about the possibility of a second season of Showrunner Lauren LeFranc's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin (more on that below). But Reeves sounded a lot more positive about the possibility of giving other characters the spotlight, something LeFranc had also discussed previously. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Reeves shared that they've had discussions in the past about tackling other characters. Though he notes it comes down to finding a concept that works for all parties involved, Reeves made it clear that he would be "honored and excited" if they had a chance to go the route that they did with The Penguin.

Here's a look at what Reeves had to share about expanding "The Batman Universe" to include additional characters:

"We'll see, we'll see. We're just in the beginning of thinking about it," Reeves shared with Variety before the big event kicked off. From there, he noted that it would come down to having something to move forward with that can meet and surpass the first season's critical and audience success. Reeves added with Deadline Hollywood, "We're in discussions. [Showrunner] Lauren [Lefranc] is thinking hard and we're talking, so we'll see. We love the show, and we think our cast is so incredible. The work that Lauren and the writers did was incredible. Our passion was in it, but never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was."

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood's Crew Call podcast back in May of this year, LeFranc updated on how things were looking regarding a possible second season. In addition, LeFranc also touched on the topic of other spinoff series stemming from the larger cinematic universe. While both Farrell and Milioti have previously gone on record saying that they would want to return if the new season had something new to say and would look to maintain the quality of the first season. That's a position that LeFranc has maintained since first being asked about the chances of a Season 2, noting again that "it depends on whether there's a story that we can make richer than what we've already done." With the first season structured as a "fully arced" limited series that told a complete story, LeFranc is still "in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more."

As for the possibility of there being additional spinoffs spotlighting other characters from the cinematic universe, LeFranc noted that "we're in early stages" of seeing what that could look like. In terms of Reeves' upcoming sequel film, LeFranc shared that The Batman 2 is a big factor when it comes to where things could go with The Penguin, but that's not necessarily the case with other spinoff series.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!