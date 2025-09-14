Posted in: TV | Tagged: doctor who, newlitg, star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek/Doctor Who Crossover in The Daily LITG, 13th September 2025

A Star Trek/Doctor Who Easter Egg crossover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Star Trek and Doctor Who crossover Easter egg tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories

See the biggest headlines including Marvel/DC crossovers and Star Trek Strange New Worlds news

Lying In The Gutters rounds up top pop culture and comic stories from the past seven years

Discover comic industry highlights, anniversaries, and key Star Trek features

A Star Trek/Doctor Who Easter Egg crossover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Star Trek/Doctor Who Crossover and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Stan Lee Lied…

LITG two years ago, Kingdom Hearts Keyblades

Three years ago, Minnie Mouse Slippery When Wet

LITG four years ago, Batman Not Going Down

LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Hugo Weaving, Battlestar Galactica, Bunny Girl Senpai

LITG six years ago, Netflix was thinking about Lucifer

And they are still thinking about him.

LITG seven years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick

Do you remember that Vision sequel that never was? What exactly was the continuity that prevented it?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well.

Donny Cates , writer of Crossover, Venom, Thor, Vanish, God Country and Rednecks

, writer of Crossover, Venom, Thor, Vanish, God Country and Rednecks Jenny McKinnon , author of the Sleaze Castle comic books.

, author of the Sleaze Castle comic books. Brent Erwin, co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment.

co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment. Ricky-Marcel Pitcher, creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel.

creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel. Evan Henry, EIC of Black Ship Books.

EIC of Black Ship Books. Richard Boom, comic book agent.

comic book agent. Samuel Clarke Hawbaker, artist on Nomad.

artist on Nomad. Todd S. Tuttle , artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart

, artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart Mary Fleener, alternative comics creator of Slutburger.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!