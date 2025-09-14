Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Gets Big Praise from Stephen King: "Might Be My Favorite"

FX and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth is getting some serious praise from bestselling author Stephen King.

Before we get to an early preview of FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth S01E07: "Emergence" (our updated preview will still hit on Tuesday), it seems that the hit FX and Hulu series has gotten some serious high praise from someone who knows a thing or two about epic horror and suspense. "I think ALIEN EARTH might be my favorite," bestselling author Stephen King shared on Threads about the Alien prequel series. "The SFX are amazing (not to mention gross), and the dialogue is sharp. The real monsters appear to be the 5 corporations that have carved up the planet."

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 7: "Emergence" Preview

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 7: "Emergence" – An escape plan is hatched, leading to a breaking of factions, betrayals, and a shocking confrontation. Written by Noah Hawley and Maria Melnik, and directed by Dana Gonzales:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

