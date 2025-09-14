Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Max, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys, hacks

Hacks Star Hannah Einbinder Says HBO Max Series Ending with Season 5

On the Emmy Awards red carpet, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder confirmed that the fifth season would be the final season of the HBO Max series.

During tonight's 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder confirmed that the Emmy Award-winning HBO Max series would be ending its run with the upcoming fifth season. "I think it will feel different," Einbinder shared with E! host Heather McMahan. "We're going to start [filming] next week, and knowing it's the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it's right, you know? I think it's nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry." When McMahan repeated Einbinder's words back, the Emmy nominee responded, "You can quote me on that. I'm going on the record on that." The hit streaming series was renewed for its upcoming fifth season back in May.

HBO Max's Hacks stars Six-time Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee Jean Smart, three-time Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Hannah Einbinder, three-time Emmy winner Paul W. Downs, SAG Award nominee Megan Stalter, Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins, SAG Award nominee Mark Indelicato, and SAG Award nominee Rose Abdoo return alongside Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell, and Aristotle Athari. Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore, III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg, Sandy Honig, and Jake Shane joined the cast for the fourth season.

The series is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, and Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Morgan Sackett, and Joe Mande. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

