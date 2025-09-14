Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: david tennant, doctor who

Doctor Who Star David Tennant's Life Is a Meta Reflection of The Show

David Tennant has the most Doctor Who life ever, including marrying The Doctor's daughter and having The Doctor as his father-in-law.

Of all the shows on television, Doctor Who is a very strange one where life can imitate art, or art seeps into life in very strange ways, which is what's happened to David Tennant. You couldn't make this up without everyone saying it's too far-fetched. Tennant's life and career have been heavily affected by the show in the best ways. The show has infused his whole life since childhood, when he became a fan, and remains one now. Tennant addressed that very topic when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) for Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast recently.

How much of the show is in his life? Let us count the ways. He's the second actor who was a childhood fan of the show who ended up playing the Doctor. The first was Peter Davison, who became the Fifth Doctor, and the third was Peter Capaldi, who became the Twelfth Doctor. However, Tennant first got to meet his childhood hero Davison in a Children in Need crossover mini-episode "Time Crash" where he got to fanboy as The Doctor fanboying at The Doctor.

But in that same season, Tennant met Davison's daughter, Georgia Moffett, when she guest-starred in the episode "The Doctor's Daughter," where she played the title character, Jenny, cloned from his DNA. They began dating and not long after that, they got married and have stayed together ever since. Georgia Tennant also starred in some Big Finish audio dramas as Jenny in adventures across the galaxy. So think about it: The Doctor has married The Doctor's daughter and also has The Doctor as his father-in-law. Tennant also reportedly has a TARDIS in his garden.

Even he admits his life has taken strange but positive turns. Georgia Tennant also had the show in her life since childhood – she went to school with Colin Baker's daughter and spent her childhood thinking everybody's dad was The Doctor. To this day, she has said she never really watched the show and still hasn't, but she doesn't have to. All you need next is for one of their kids to end up as the next regeneration twenty years from now. That show will outlast all of us. Pop culture by nature is meta, constantly folding in on itself and referring to itself. Tennant has the surreal honour of it spilling all over his real life.

