AHS Star Sarah Paulson Worried Fans "Might Start Getting Sick Of Me"

Thanks to a confirmation from FX Networks head John Landgraf, fans of Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story learned today that Season 11 will be hitting FX screens this fall. But when it comes to franchise star Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story, Ratched), the AHS crystal ball isn't quite so clear when it comes to the future. To put it into perspective? With AHS entering its 11th season, Paulson has appeared in every season save 2019's AHS: 1984. "It's not that I'm not open to it. I'm always open to it, but I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world," Paulson explained [Ed. Note: we will never get "sick" of you]. "Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, 'I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I'm like, 'Momma's tired!'"

Paulson explained that it's all part of a new approach she's taking when it comes to her future projects, one inspired by having taken the past year off. "I'm sort of in this very interesting place where I've taken the last year off, which has been wild. Believe me, don't think I don't know what a privileged place it is to sit in and know that I can take a year off and still be able to live my life and not in a fearful way, and that is a really, really lucky thing," Paulson shared with Variety. "I've said no to some things, which is a wildly new thing. I think the shows are always extraordinarily well-crafted and things I've always been so proud to be part of. So, never say never, but I'm sort of in this new space of seeing what comes and not pre-planning, which is very unlike me! I'm not saying I'm comfortable there yet, but I'm experimenting." And that begins at the script-reading stage for her, with Paulson adding, "What I'm looking for is new. I'm looking for new experiences and looking to collaborate in new ways with young filmmakers. I'm interested in this idea of being the old lady on the set."

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.

With filming rolling in NYC this summer, we've seen a list of names rumored to be part of the cast of American Horror Story Season 11. But now we have an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site is back with some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.