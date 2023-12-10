Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, Ariana Greenblatt, disney, Hayden Christensen, star wars

Ahsoka: Ariana Greenblatt Shares Training Video w/ Hayden Christensen

Ariana Greenblatt shared a behind-the-scenes video of fight choreography with Hayden Christensen for the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Ariana Greenblatt has had one of the biggest rises since starting in 2015, appearing in some of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, thanks in large part to Disney. Since her debut in the Disney series Liv and Maddie, she's also starred in their series Stuck in the Middle opposite another rising superstar Jenna Ortega, and is currently featured in DreamWorks & Netflix series The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, an expansion of the film franchise. The other Disney franchises she's been a part of include the MCU's Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Warner Bros' Barbie, and the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka as the younger version of Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. Greenblatt released a behind-the-scenes video between herself with her character's signature dual lightsabers and Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen. "From the practice stage to the sound stage, early early walk through choreography with the chosen one⚔️ #Ahsoka," she wrote on social media.

The clip shows them in plain clothes the choreography they'll have on the episode "Part Five: Shadow Warrior," recreating the earlier times of the era of The Clone Wars when Ahsoka was the padawan to Anakin. During the Dave Filoni animated series, both characters were voiced by Ashley Eckstein and Matt Lanter, respectively. Given Filoni's transition to live-action, fans got a flashback and a sliver of what live-action Clone Wars could have been. Christensen played Anakin in the Star Wars prequel films 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith and reprised the role in the Disney era in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi sharing scenes with his prequel co-star Ewan McGregor again, also reprising his role as the title character. Greenblatt will reprise her role in the upcoming Scoob! Holiday Haunt as Velma and plays Tiny Tina in Lionsgate's live-action adaption of Borderlands.

from the practice stage to the sound stage, early early walk through choreography with the chosen one⚔️ #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/W7GPiuzMxA — Ariana Greenblatt (@ArianaG) December 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

