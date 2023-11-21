Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, ahsoka tano, Ariana Greenblatt, barbie, disney, lucasfilm, rosario dawson, star wars

Ahsoka: Ariana Greenblatt on Jedi Training During "Barbie" Filming

Ahsoka star Ariana Greenblatt on training to play the younger version of Ahsoka Tano while also filming Warner Bros. Discovery's Barbie.

Ariana Greenblatt is having quite the blast in 2023, not only appearing in Warner Bros & Greta Gerwig megahit Barbie, but she appeared as padawan Ahsoka Tano in the Disney+ series Ahsoka. Speaking at the Variety: Power of Women series, the actress spoke about prepping for the physically intense scenes for the Ahoka episode "Part Five: Shadow Warrior." When asked what it was like to wield a lightsaber and lead as a female protagonist in Star Wars, "Wow! That was so nice. It was amazing. I got to train for around two months during filming 'Barbie', but I obviously couldn't tell anyone. It was really incredible to fully endorse myself in that space. Everyone who works on Star Wars is the biggest Star Wars fan, and it makes the environment that much better. The stunt training was crazy and super hard, but Rosario Dawson was my mentor through it all. Shout out to her."

Created by Dave Filoni, Ahsoka Tano was the featured young protagonist in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and was voiced by Ashley Eckstein. The animated series, which primarily took place between live-action films 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith, made her the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter), who's working alongside his master, Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by James Arnold Taylor) across seven seasons. The character would return in Filoni's pre-original trilogy animated series Rebels. The live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka would take place directly after the events of Rebels with Dawson, who previously appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, featured as the title character. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin in the live-action prequel trilogy, would also return to reprise his role in flashback sequences that featured Greenblatt and acted as a Force guide to Dawson's character.

Greenblatt made her debut in the 2015 Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, working her way up through various projects, including STX's A Bad Mom's Christmas (2017), Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War (2019), WB's Scoob! (2020) and In the Heights, Paramount's Love and Monsters (2020), and three The Boss Baby films from DreamWorks. She'll reprise her role as Velma in the upcoming Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, and star in Lionsgate's live-action adaptation of the popular Gearbox franchise, Borderlands from Eli Roth, playing Tiny Tina.

