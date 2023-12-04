Posted in: Movies, Streaming | Tagged: barbie, greta gerwig, max

Barbie Starts Streaming On Max Starting On December 15th

Barbie will finally debut on MAX December 15th, as the biggest movie of the year can be enjoyed in time for the holidays.

Barbie will make her grand debut on the MAX streaming service on December 15th. The biggest hit of the year, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela was directed by Great Gerwig from a script by herself and Noah Baumbach. It grossed $1.4 billion worldwide this summer, tops for the year, and became a phenomenon.

Barbie Finally Hits Streaming

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Gerwig directed "Barbie" from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story," "The Squid and the Whale"), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman ("Marriage Story," "Gravity"), Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. Gerwig's creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto ("The Irishman," "Silence," "Brokeback Mountain"), six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood ("Beauty and the Beast," "Anna Karenina"), editor Nick Houy ("Little Women," "Lady Bird"), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran ("Little Women," "Anna Karenina"), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt ("Paddington 2," "Beauty and the Beast"), music supervisor George Drakoulias ("White Noise," "Marriage Story") and Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat ("The Shape of Water," "The Grand Budapest Hotel")."

Now we can finally watch whenever we want, which is good because my daughter talks non-stop about this film being available to stream so she can do viewing parties with her friends. WB was smart to hold this one back as long as they did; these days, it feels like most films are streaming about a month after they open in theaters, and there is no anticipation.

Barbie hits MAX on December 15th.

