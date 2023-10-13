Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands, eli roth, lionsgate, tim miller

Borderlands Is "A Good Ride" According To Reshoots Director Tim Miller

Tim Miller, who directed the reshoots for Eli Roth's Borderlands earlier this year, says that the movie is "a good ride."

Back in January, the Borderlands film was dealt another blow when it was revealed that director Eli Roth would not be returning for two weeks of reshoots, and Lionsgate had to bring on Tim Miller instead. Some saw this as proof that the film was in dire straights, but it seemed to be a much more classic case of scheduling conflicts. The cast of Borderlands is pretty massive, and getting them all back would be a challenge; Roth was going on to make Thanksgiving, which is due to come out next month. Two weeks of reshoots is also pretty standard in the industry, and even perfect productions tend to do some level of reshoots. The film was already hanging out in development hell, and instead of waiting even longer, it seemed that bringing on Miller was the right move so they could get post-production off the ground. Borderlands has a release date of August 2024, so we are less than a year away, and while actors are still on strike and the writers just ended their strike, directors can talk to people. Miller recently sat down with Collider and talked about the experience of coming on and doing reshoots for a film that isn't your own and teased that the film is "a good ride."

"It was an interesting experience to come in and do reshoots on a movie that's not yours," Miller explained. "It's a freeing experience where you feel like, I'm just here to help wherever I can. But my main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaption succeed is, I'll be honest, I wanted to work with Cate Blanchett, and I wanted to work with Kevin [Hart] and Jamie Lee Curtis. And Ariana Greenblatt, the young lady who plays Tiny Tina, is amazing, which everybody knows from the Barbie movie. So it was a great experience all around. I was feeling a little rusty, so I was happy to get back in the saddle. The movie gets up and moves. It's a good ride."

So far, the front is still very quiet on Borderlands, which is a shame because the .5 seconds of footage we saw at CinemaCon a couple of years ago looked pretty awesome. We can hope that with reshoots done and Thanksgiving coming out next month, all hands will be on deck so Roth and the team can meet the August release date for Borderlands.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

