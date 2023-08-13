Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, ahsoka tano, Baylan Skoll, disney, lucasfilm, Ray Stevenson, rosario dawson, star wars, Star Wars: Ahsoka

Ahsoka: Late Actor Ray Stevenson Did "Brilliant Job": Rosario Dawson

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson paid tribute to the late Ray Stevenson - sharing how grateful she was that they attended Star Wars Celebration.

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson will always be grateful for the time she spent filming the series with her late co-star Ray Stevenson. As we loom closer to the Disney+ Star Wars series premiere, fans are finding out the world that Ronin Jedi Ahsoka Tano is doing since the events of Rebels. While it's not the first series the character's been the focus as she was introduced in the animated The Clone Wars, this will be the first live-action series she'll front with Dawson front and center in the role. The star took the time to reflect and pay tribute to the Baylan Skoll actor, who passed in May, as the mysterious new villain and former Jedi.

"I miss Ray. It's terrible to not be able to share this moment with him because he definitely…there were moments where I'm fighting for my life, and I'm like, 'Ray! [laughs]," Dawson said in a video via Entertainment Weekly as part of their series coverage done prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "We're not really battling to the death right now. You know we're playing characters?' He's very heavy-handed. He gave so much to it, and it was so remarkable. This fight that you've done over and over again. It keeps you very present. He's magnificent, like just proper, alpha-male huge stature. He's tall, big…I'm just so grateful that we had Star Wars Celebration together."

Dawson recalled the cast coming together for the April event and how accepting the base was. "We all got to see [Ray] talk about this role, and he got to feel that role from the fans," she said. "He moved all of us to be able to see the kind of reaction. The Star Wars family is very much a family. I'm just grateful that Ray gets to be a part of it. Sadly, if this is a final role, it's a magnificent one. He did a brilliant job. It was incredible to work with him every day. He was a delight, a joy, a beauty, a love, and I think people are going to be really excited about what he brought to this."

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 23rd – now, here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

