Rosario Dawson Explains All Things Ahsoka Tano; Does Chopper Approve?

Before Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Dave Filoni's Star Wars: Ahsoka hits our screens, Rosario Dawson cover all things Ahsoka Tano - in 30 seconds.

With Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Dave Filoni's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka set to hit our screens by the end of the month, there's a very good chance that you might need a bit of a refresher course on how we got here. Or, more specifically, how Dawson's Ahsoka Tano got here. Well, no need to worry about finding the time to cram in a bunch of rewatches because Dawson has been kind enough to accept the challenge to explain everything that we would need to know about the character. Doesn't sound like much of a "challenge," right? What if we told you that she's attempting to pull off that trick in 30 seconds or less? Now that's a challenge…

So here's a look at Dawson offering a rundown of Ahsoka Tano's journey in some serious record-breaking time – followed by her thoughts on the upcoming streaming series' connections to Star Wars Rebels:

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson on "Star Wars Rebels" Connections & More

In a pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strike interview, Dawson agreed with the series also being viewed as a continuation of Star Wars Rebels while also explaining how Filoni is looking to offer something that works for long-time fans & new viewers and for fans who enjoy "Star Wars" beyond the films. "Oh my goodness, yes. Natasha [Liu Bordizzo] said something to that effect, and there was some fanfare about it. But it's important," Dawson shared, explaining how Filoni & the team were looking to create a series that would interest all levels of "Star Wars" fans.

"With Star Wars fans, there's folks who really just watch the films, but now and especially with 'The Mandalorian,' more [and more] people are watching the live-action shows. And then there are people who watch the animated shows. There's even a tier beyond that with all the books and fan fiction," Dawson added. "So there's different levels to the 'Star Wars' family, and it's always been very highly considered to make sure [everyone can watch it]. Dave has done a really brilliant job, and knowing the universe so inside and out — and having created so many of the characters and spaces within that universe — he just knows where to start. He knows what needs to be alluded to, and he is just really brilliant at figuring out how to make it for both. So it made a big impact and difference having him on set.

As for how accessible the series will be to those not familiar with past storyline threads (like the animated series), Dawson doesn't see any issues on the horizon. "It is a new part of the journey, but you don't need to know the previous part of it to get engaged. And that's one of the things I'm excited for people to see and experience," Dawson shared, adding that Filoni "had many test opportunities to figure out if it was gonna work for both the dedicated old-school fans and the new."

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set for a two-episode debut on August 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka – followed by a look back at Dawson's journey to Ahsoka Tano:

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season.

