Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo on Sabine Wren Audition, "Rebels" & More

It was during May's "Star Wars Celebration" presentation, "Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni," when Dave Filoni & Jon Favreau formally introduced the world to Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is set to play Sabine Wren in Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka. While hitting the press circuit to promote her new Netflix film Day Shift, Bordizzo opened up about how secretive the audition process was, how much "Rebels" influenced her take on the character, and the animated character's traits she related to the most.

Bordizzo Shares How Secretive the Audition Process Was: "I remember it was a very, very coded thing that didn't give you any information. I had a scene from 'Top Gun' to audition with, and I played this male pilot. And then there was another scene. I can't remember what it was from, but it obviously wasn't a scene from the show. So I just knew it was a very elusive Jon Favreau-related project, and at this point, like most actors, for my own mental health, I sent off the tape and didn't think about it again. I've been through absolute circuses with casting where it's like four callbacks, two director zooms, and then it's just complete silence. You never hear from anyone again. So I sent off the tape, didn't hear anything for a few weeks, and thought, 'Yep, that's another one.'

And it was with [casting director] Sarah Finn, so I assumed it was something to do with Marvel because she usually does Marvel. But lo and behold, I was on set working with Jamie, and I got like 16 missed calls from my team. I was like, 'Oh God, what's happened?' So I called them, and they were like, 'We are just as flabbergasted as you are probably about to be because this has come out of left field. You have an offer.'

And then they were like, 'Tell us, do you like 'The Mandalorian'?' And I was like, 'Yeah, why?' [Laughs] Months later, when I met with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, Jon explained his thoughts behind casting and how, as an actor himself, he understands the stress of casting. We're often asked to jump through hoops when the creative people behind the project probably already know whether or not they really want you for the role. So he just tried to make it as seamless as possible, and I was shocked to say the least."

Bordizzo on How Much "Rebels" Influenced Her Sabine Wren: "I think it was somewhere in between. It was like, 'It's obviously great if you watch the show,' but the live-action version is always going to be a completely new and fresh thing that has to find its own truth and not try to replicate what has been created, as much as we honor it and as much as we use it. It's almost like a memory book; that's what I feel 'Rebels' is for me. It's just this kind of free prep that I never even had to do as an actor because it's all been done for me. My character's memory is already recorded. So they encouraged it, but obviously, I did watch it because how could I not? So it's somewhere in between.

On Those "Rebels" Sabine Wren's Qualities Bordizzo Responds to The Most: "Her unbelievable bravery, spirit, and swag amidst all the challenge and heartache of everything going on. I think of their crew so often in my life now because I'm like a member of a cult now. [Laughs]. I'm a full fan every single day I go to work. Everyone's like, 'We're all just fans going to work, making Star Wars.' It sounds so over the top for me to say what I'm about to say, but I truly mean it. In my life, when I'm facing a challenge, I just think about the general spirit of the franchise and taking on challenges with a bit of positivity, a bit of humor and then being able to move on. So it's just been something that I have learned a lot from, as I'm playing the role itself."

Earlier this summer, EW sat down at "Star Wars Celebration" with Dawson and Bordizzo for some early intel on what viewers can expect from the streaming series:

Dawson on What Leading "Ahsoka" Means to Her: "What I love is that these little things we've gotten to hint at in these other shows, we get to more deeply explore. I think whether you've seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she's still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life. That's what I think is the most exciting part of Ahsoka having her own series here, that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey."

Dawson on Committing to Ahsoka Tano: "Every single day, you're not dialing it in. There's no dialing it in in Star Wars."

Bordizzo Is Still Amazed By "Quick" Audition Process After Submitting a Self-Tape: "It was a very, very quick process. I was suspicious! I was like, 'Wait, I have the offer for this?' I met Jon Favreau later, and he was basically like, 'I get it. I'm an actor. I don't want to put you through the ringer, and I don't want to make you do a million takes and auditions and tests. We know we want you, and that's it.' I really appreciated that."