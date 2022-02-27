Alan Tudyk's Resident Alien/Firefly X-Over Pitch: When Harry Met Wash

Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk is fortunate enough to play a wide range of characters as an actor with his latest as an extraterrestrial, who crash lands on earth and ends up impersonating a human as Harry Vanderspeigle on the SYFY series which is currently in its second season. Speaking with ComicBook.com, the actor answered the hypothetical question of which one of his characters would he like to see Harry interact with. It turns out Harry is wild about Wash from sci-fi cult classic Firefly.

"Wash from 'Firefly', just because then Wash is alive," Tudyk joked as the pilot met his end in the 2005 sequel film Serenity that gave an official ending to the 2002 FOX series that lasted only one season. "Also, the character of Wash is very close to me as a person — like, the way he thinks. In a situation, he'd be great next to Harry because he was always bringing in logic. When people would say, 'All right, everybody, load up, get your guns. We're going in,' Wash would be like, 'Wait a second. Is there talking? Is talking on the table, at least? Is it just guns? We go guns first. And then speaking, why don't we talk. There's talk…or running. I'm comfortable running.' That next to Harry? That relationship would work. So it would be fun to see those two."

Tudyk has had a variety of high-profile memorable roles in live-action and animated across film and television throughout his career. His recent notable live-action roles include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Doom Patrol, Santa Clarita Diet, and Arrested Development. He's lent his voices on American Dad!, Encanto, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., Final Space, Devil May Care, Solar Opposites, Raya and the Last Dragon,, and Big Hero 6: The Series. Resident Alien airs Wednesdays on SYFY.