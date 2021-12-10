Resident Alien S02, Astrid & Lilly Team on SYFY This January: Preview

A new monster-hunting duo is headed to SYFY in Astrid & Lilly Save The World, a new series premiering after the season two premiere of Resident Alien. There's a lot to look for in a good paranormal or fantastical series, but representation can be equally as important even in the realms between the monster and human worlds. I'd say we're getting a series that brings more people to the screen seeing themselves represented in the narrative.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World was written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone, who executive produce along with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Samantha Levine. Blue Ice Pictures will produce. Personally, it's exciting to see individuals like myself, who don't fit the outdated depiction of feminine figures in sci-fi media as depicted with insane physical measurements and unrealistic responses to the world outside of themselves. The series is premiering after the first episode for Resident Alien season two, on January 26th at 10 pm EST.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World | Series Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6cHmsHOLMM)

High school is hard enough when you're different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It's up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

Resident Alien season two premieres on January 26th at 9 pm EST. just before Astrid & Lilly Save The World. Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY's Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people's mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges's murder. The series also stars Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn. Now here's a look back at the cast offering a special look at the second season, followed by Tomko sharing her thoughts on what's to come:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Resident Alien Cast Gives an Exciting Exclusive First Look at Season 2 | SYFY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2xzF9CIoKk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Resident Alien's Sara Tomko Digs into Her Hopes for Season 2 | SYFY Wire (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aN2Ro2qZDEI)