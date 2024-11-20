Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien, alien: earth

Alien: Earth Teaser Sets FX on Hulu Series' Due Date for Summer 2025

Set for Summer 2025, a teaser for FX on Hulu and Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth warns that "Mother Earth is expecting."

We got our best look yet at FX on Hulu and Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth earlier this month in a trailer previewing what's to come in 2025 (more on that in a minute). But now, we have a new teaser to pass along that does much more than offer some quick flashes of the horrors that await – it confirms that the series will be hitting screens during the Summer of 2025. While much of the teaser above covers familiar ground (Xenomorph with an image of Earth reflecting off of it – still a cool visual), you might find yourselves pausing and rewinding some of the quick flashes toward the end.

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it. Here's a look at a preview of the FX on Hulu series that was included in a "Coming in 2025" trailer from earlier this month:

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler as meta-human Wendy, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly, Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) – possibly as Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) – reportedly as a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

