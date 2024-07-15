Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: all's fair, halle berry, kim kardashian, ryan murphy

All's Fair: Halle Berry Reportedly Departs Murphy/Kardashian Series

Reports are that Halle Berry has departed Ryan Murphy's Kim Kardashian-starring Hulu legal drama All's Fair over a scheduling conflict.

Last week, we had some big news to report regarding Ryan Murphy's Kim Kardashian-starring Hulu legal drama All's Fair. Described as a high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural, the series received a direct-to-series order from the streaming service back in December 2023 – the first project under Murphy's new Disney deal. Then came the news that Halle Berry (Extant, Monster's Ball) and Glenn Close (Damages, Fatal Attraction) had joined the ensemble cast and would also serve as executive producers – but now, the Hulu series and Berry are parting ways. Though the actress/filmmaker, Hulu, and producer 20th Television declined to comment, Variety is reporting from sources that Berry was forced to step away from the project over a scheduling conflict. Penned by Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters) and Joe Baken (Promised Land), the legal drama sees Kardashian portraying Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm.

Hulu's All's Fair is produced by 20th Television (part of Disney TV Studios) and Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy, Kardashian, Berry (alongside her producing partner Holly Jeter via their production company HalleHolly), Close (through her Trillium Productions banner), Baitz, Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson all serve as executive producers. In addition, Murphy is expected to direct the streaming series. During the May 30th episode of The Kardashians, viewers had a chance to check out when the series was first coming together – with Murphy, Kardashian, and Jenner began discussing what the focus of the series would be. "I mean, there's even so many fun moments with like Laura [Laura Wasserman, divorce attorney] and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time; don't ever let you do this again.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!