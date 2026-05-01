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Tracker/Ackles, Cyborg Superman, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Tracker, Gen V, Lanterns, My Adventures with Superman, Doctor Who, and much more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a first look at S03E21 “Chrono Stasis” and Jensen Ackles’ return as Russell.

Beyond Tracker, the roundup hits Gen V, The Vampire Lestat, Lanterns, and My Adventures with Superman updates.

Doctor Who, Creature Commandos, and Scrubs join the TV news mix, alongside sharp takes on SNL, WWE, and AEW.

Network previews also spotlight Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, Ghosts, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Fear Factor, SNL/SNL UK, Zoe Hines/WWE, AEW Dynamite, The Vampire Lestat, Tracker, Gen V, Creature Commandos, Scrubs, Trump/Kimmel, Lanterns, My Adventures with Superman, Doctor Who, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 1st, 2026:

Dogfish Head Partners With Survivor For a Special 50th Season Brew

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Special Preview: All Fears, No Sleep

SNL: Olivia Rodrigo & Ashley Padilla's Promos Take a Very Dark Turn

Why the Totally Normal Zoe Hines WWE Signing Is Pure Meritocracy

AEW Dynamite Review: Darby Survives, MJF Crashes Out Some More

The Vampire Lestat Shines During AMC Global Media's Upfront Showcase

Tracker S03E21 "Chrono Stasis" Images: Jensen Ackles's Russell Returns

Gen V: "I Did Not Cancel The Show": Kripke on Show's End, VCU Future

SNL UK Digs "The White Lotus" (Just Not for the Reason Wood Expected)

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Elijah Has His Own Match Type?

Creature Commandos Showrunner Lorey Reveals "Starry Little Surprise"

Scrubs Season 2: ABC Renews Braff, Faison & Chalke-Starring Revival

Trump's Jimmy Kimmel Firing Fetish Continues: Calls Out Disney/ABC

Lanterns: James Gunn Confirms August 16th Debut; New Image Released

My Adventures with Green Lantern EP Wyatt Offers Production Update

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Key Art Poster, Overview Released

My Adventures with Superman Set for June: Cyborg Superman, Superboy

Lanterns Premiering on August 16th? It's Funny You Should Ask

The Boys/Supernatural Thoughts, SNL/SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Returns for "Circuit Breaker"

Half Man Episode 2 Sees Ruben Visiting Niall at University: Preview

The Hunting Party S02E12 Preview: "Nancy Albright" Craves a New High

Law & Order: SVU S27E19: "Impropriety" Preview: Olivia In Contempt?

Law & Order S25E19: "Accidentally Like a Martyr": Too Many Suspects

Ghosts S05E18: "Under New Management" Preview: An Uncertain Future

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E18 Preview: Honoring George

Elsbeth S03E17: "High Class Problems" Preview: A Mind for Murder?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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