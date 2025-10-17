Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: all's fair, ryan murphy

All's Fair Premiere: Ryan Murphy Praises "This Season's Lady Avengers"

Ryan Murphy praised All's Fair's Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and others.

Article Summary Ryan Murphy hails All's Fair cast as "this season’s lady Avengers" at star-studded LA premiere

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and more lead Hulu’s buzzy new legal drama

All's Fair trailer racks up over 130 million views, generating massive pre-release excitement

Cast teases strong female roles, cultural impact, and potential for All's Fair Season 2

With less than three weeks to go until the first season of Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair hits Hulu screens (Nov. 4th, to be precise), Murphy held a world premiere on Thursday night at the DGA Theater Complex. To sya that it was star-studded would be a righteous understatement. We're talking about Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and more, walking the red carpet in support of a series that's trailer continues to burn up YouTube (44 million views there alone).

"For all of us on the 'All's Fair' group chat, we're very astounded by this fact. In between talking about vaginal rejuvenation tips, we wrote, 'What does this mean? How is this possible?' We're so grateful," Murphy shared during his introduction to the screening, referring to the millions of viewers who've checked out the official trailer on YouTube and other sites/social media. "I myself pondered that question and then I kind of understood it. 134 million views of a trailer is something that's usually granted to superhero movies. And when you think about it, with this cast, we've given the world what they really need right now, and that's cultural superheroes."

"Think about it," Murphy continued, offering his cast ("this season's lady Avengers") their flowers. "In the past 20 years or more, the women of this cast have more than jumped buildings in a single bound. They are icons, every single one of them. They've changed culture, they've all done good works, virtuous works. In many cases, they fought the bad guys and won. They've run empires and inspired millions of people all over the world and won countless awards, sometimes wearing capes. To me, the appetite for the show makes sense on and off screen. These women and the characters they play in the show are here to inspire, conspire, and uplift in very dark and troubling times."

Ahead of the event, Kardashian, Paulson, Nash-Betts, and Watts took some time on the red carpet to discuss the Hulu series, the chances of a second season, being a part of the "Murphyverse," and much more:

#AllsFair star and executive producer Kim Kardashian on inspiring younger generations to "go for it" and pursue their dreams

Kim Kardashian on leading more TV shows in the future and the potential for Season 2 of #AllsFair

Niecy Nash-Betts on working with Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Teyana Taylor for #AllsFair, plus a tease of what we can expect from her character Emerald

Naomi Watts teases the backstory of her #AllsFair character Liberty and a potential feud to look out for with Sarah Paulson's character Carrington

Naomi Watts on her experience working with Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson and the cast of #AllsFair

And here's a look at Kardashian, Watts, Nash-Betts, Taylor, Paulson, and Close together on the red carpet:

The ladies of #AllsFair take the carpet at the premiere in Los Angeles –

Kim Kardashian

Naomi Watts

Niecy Nash-Betts

Teyana Taylor

Sarah Paulson

Glenn Close pic.twitter.com/IBW1dB2jgb — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Hulu's All's Fair tells the story of a team of fierce female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own. Powerful, brilliant, and best friends, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks – with serious style. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game; they change it. They'll never settle.

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, Hulu's All's Fair is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson star and executive produce. Anthony Hemingway executive produces and directs. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

