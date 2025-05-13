Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: all's fair, ryan murphy

All's Fair Teaser, Hulu's Murphy, Kardashian Series Set for Fall 2025

Set for a Fall 2025 premiere, here's the official teaser for Hulu, Ryan Murphy, and Kim Kardashian's upcoming legal drama All's Fair.

A team of female divorce attorneys leaves a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game—they change it. How's that for an official overview of Hulu, Ryan Murphy, and Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair? If that's not enough to hook you in, how about the fact that Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Judith Light have joined Murphy and Kardashian for the Fall 2025-debuting streaming series?

Thanks to today being the day for Disney's Upfronts presentation, we're getting some great early looks at what's to come – including an official teaser waiting for you above and an image gallery waiting for you below (along with a few extras thrown in that we think you might like):

"That's a WRAP on @allsfaironhulu S1! <cue Fan Snap! 🪭>," Nash-Betts wrote as the caption to her Instagram post from the end of March. "We laughed, we cried, we slayed. From fierce lewks to beat faces & snatched edges, we brought the FIYAH and left the drama where it belongs—on the screen. And TRUST, you're gonna want front row seats when this drops. Mad love to our visionary Ryan Murphy for giving us the runway to create, elevate, and celebrate. To the entire cast & crew—your glam, your grind, your genius? Legendary!" adding, "'What's wrong with THAT?!'" Here's a look back at what Nash-Betts had to share about wrapping filming:

During the May 30, 2024, episode of The Kardashians, viewers had a chance to check out when the series was first coming together, with Murphy, Kardashian, and Jenner began discussing what the focus of the series would be. "I mean, there's even so many fun moments with like Laura [Laura Wasserman, divorce attorney] and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time; don't ever let you do this again.'"

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, Hulu's All's Fair is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson star and executive produce. Anthony Hemingway executive produces and directs. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

