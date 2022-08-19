Ally McBeal: ABC Eyes Sequel, New Lead; Flockhart Approached to Return

As studios, networks & streamers continue to mine their various IPs for new ways to present them to a modern world, ABC is hoping it has a winner in an "Ally McBeal" sequel series written and executive produced by showrunner Karin Gist (Mike). Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that the new series will focus on a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original Calista Flockhart-starring series directly out of law school. Reportedly, the young woman may turn out to be the daughter of Ally's (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick (Lisa Nicole Carson). Though a decision wouldn't be expected until a script is available, reports are that Flockhart has been approached to return to her title role as well as executive produce. Original series creator and executive producer David E. Kelley is apparently aware of the project and "has given his blessing for the follow-up," especially considering the show's focus will now be on a Black character. But while Kelley isn't expected to be involved in the project, the original series studio, 20th Television, will produce. In addition, Gist executive produces via production banner, The Gist Of It (alongside company EVP Claire Brown).

First airing on FOX from 1997 to 2002, Flockhart's Ally McBeal is a lawyer working in the Boston law firm Cage and Fish (along with her ex-lover and his wife) with the series following Ally's trials and tribulations through life as she looked for love and fulfillment. Unlike other legal shows of its time, the Emmy Award-winning series focused more on the personal lives of its characters than trials and cases. Joining Flockhart in the cast were Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Carson, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol, Gil Bellows, Lucy Liu, Portia de Rossi, Vonda Shepard, and Robert Downey Jr. In 1999, the series would go on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, one of seven Emmys it would earn during its run.