Always Sunny Asks: Is Frank Now Part of Spider-Man: NWH's Multiverse?

So if you're a fan of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia like we are then you remember S06E07 "Who Got Dee Pregnant?". That was the episode where Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day) & Frank (Danny DeVito) try to retrace their steps from a Halloween party to figure out who could've gotten Dee (Kaitlin Olson) pregnant. More importantly, they need to make sure it wasn't one of them. As hysterical as that episode was, there was a moment in it that was pretty much overlooked at the time it went down but has a ton more meaning 11 years later. Because while we didn't realize it at the time, it would appear that Frank's Man-Spider may just be a part of the MCU's multiverse (as we're seeing on display right now in Spider-Man: No Way Home and will see more of in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). While the jury's still out on the deleted scene's authenticity (it sure does remind us of something we've seen before… hmmm…), if true? The possibilities are endless! I mean, just look at the screencap below and tell us there isn't an MCU super-team there waiting to happen. Man-Spider, Ostrich Girl, The Implication, The Self-Punisher & Matter-Eater Charlie… The Righteous Imperfections!

Here's a look at the deleted scene that might just break the internet on this fine Christmas Day (but make sure to screen it quickly before the FBI orders it taken down):

Earlier this week, McElhenney announced that his, Howerton, Day & Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast will be offering a companion video podcast series that will also offer fans a personal look back at the series episode-by-episode- with a ton of extras in-between. In the following clip, the trio discusses why the idea of a video podcast is a bad one on a number of levels. But since this is the "Always Sunny" universe, you know how that ends up, right?

And here's a look back at McElhenney's tweet from last week officially announcing the new video podcast series:

Instead of listening to three old men talk about a TV show you can WATCH three old men talking about a TV show. @TheSunnyPodcast video series will be dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/Nn1qultf2M — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) December 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet