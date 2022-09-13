Always Sunny: Danny DeVito Brings More "Jersey" to Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs recruited one of Hollywood's most revered comedic actors in Danny DeVito, who currently stars on FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The star tweeted his latest ad for the sandwich chain, writing, "Two of the best things to ever come out of Jersey, finally together. Jersey Mike's Subs and Me!"

The commercial starts with DeVito saying, "At Jersey Mike's, they slice your order fresh right in front of you." We see an Italian sub starting to get made with the bread, cheese, Genoa salami, and pepperoni. "Let me tell you, watching that can send a rush of emotions through a person." As the actor clasps his hands in anticipation and goes through the motions as the other components like the vegetables start to come together, "Excitement, impatience, baby-like wonder, indecisiveness, anticipatory chewing, nervous pacing, happy claps, and finally, jealousy, because it's that guy's sub," as the employee hands the customer beside him the sub. "I should order one. Good idea."

DeVito, whose career spans six decades with TV classics from Taxi and films like Throw Momma from the Train (1987) and Batman Returns (1992), found a new generation of fans to embrace him as Frank Reynolds, Dennis (Glenn Howerton), and Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) father on Sunny appearing in 152 of 162 episodes throughout its 15-season run. The star can also be seen in FX's animated series Little Demon as the voice of Satan and recently wrapped production on the live-action remake of Disney's Haunted Mansion as a college professor. DeVito's got a slew of other projects he'll appear in currently in pre-production, including the mystery-comedy Poolman opposite director, writer, and star Chris Pine; Sniff starring opposite Al Pacino, Morgan Freeman, and Helen Mirren; and Triplets, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 film Twins that will reunite him with star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Actor-comedian Tracey Morgan is also attached.

