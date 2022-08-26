Little Demon: No, Danny DeVito Wasn't Possessed; He Was Live-Tweeting

If you didn't get a chance to check out the two-episode premiere of FXX's Danny DeVito ("Satan") & Lucy DeVito ("Chrissy")-starring Little Demon, then you need to fix that mistake as soon as possible. Because not only is the adult animated series a ton of fun that you should feel guilty over but you don't, it has the potential (and a killer line-up, as you'll see below) to have some serious legs to it. But if we're being totally honest? It was Danny DeVito who sold it, as far as we're concerned. And that's aside from the fact that he's a television legend and a member of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang. No, we're talking about the way he live-tweeted the series opener for the east coast viewers. As you'll see below, there was no big announcement leading into it, DeVito didn't bother with hashtags, and the lines were some of the best things I've read off of Twitter all week. And I knew what was going on… can you imagine what folks who didn't make the connection must've thought?

Here's a look at some of our favorites:

My offspring just shot out!!! Your a girl. Yessssss!!! — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Don't fuck with the Antichrist — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

I love Laura saying "your dad was Satan…" Gives me a rush when sh called me her Dad… — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Raise your hand if you fucked the devil😂😂😂😂 — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

I'd rather fist a dog than be in a relationship. Piss my pants! — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Hi honey, I'm a chicken now! Satan loves playing Danny….

Hold on to your Dick. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

I just wanted to get the mailman to fart. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Peepeeepoopoo. Let's head over there and boil their firs born alive — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

I've got this weird feeling…What is that concern? …

I think I have to take a shit. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Take route 302 straight up your ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

But I especially love the "disclaimer tweet" DeVito posted for the west coast viewers:

Everyone on the a west coast wondering if I'm insane. Watch Little Demon at 10 PM tonight on FXX or tomorrow on Hulu . All your questions will be answered. @LittleDemonFX @Lucydevito @evilhag — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Now here's a look at FXX's new animated series Little Demon, with the third episode hitting screens next Thursday, September 1st:

13 years after being impregnated by Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy (voiced by Lucy DeVito), attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul. I've provided the complete lead story and additional show details below for your quick reference. :)

The animated series also features the voices of Aubrey Plaza as "Laura," with Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy's best friend "Bennigan;" Lennon Parham recurring as Laura's neighbor "Darlene," and Michael Shannon recurring as the "Unshaven Man." Season one also features the voices of guest stars Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris, and Sam Richardson. FXX's Little Demon was created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla. Plaza serves as an executive producer along with Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue's Jake, Lucy & Danny DeVito, and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico, and Alex Bulkley). Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project with FX Productions producing.