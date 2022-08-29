Always Sunny: The Gang Hits Danny DeVito With April Fool's Day Prank

Normally, when it comes to interesting behind-the-scenes perspectives on FXX's record-setting It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we look to Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast. Basically, because… well..it's basically because it's pretty excellent. But this time around, we're getting some backstory on a particularly wicked April Fool's Day joke McElhenney, Howerton & Day unleashed on co-star Danny DeVito directly from the victim during a recent interview. "You want to shoot me in the back of the head and take part of my memory away, or I fall down? I always say to them, the 'Sunny' guys, take it as far as they'll let you. And Landgraf and FX have been very, very good about all that," DeVito explained before sharing what went down with the prank. "We once in a while, run into things. There was one show that we didn't do. That was a joke that they did for me. It was an April Fool's [Day] joke. 'I'll do anything, basically,' I said to them. Come out of a couch naked. You do this, you get slimed, whatever it is." Okay, you've been warned, so consider this an NSFW warning moving forward (because we like you staying employed).

"They once put me in a situation that was like, I was in jail being raped by various inmates, and I was at the end of my rope. This was not recent. This was a while ago. Somewhere in the middle," DeVito began his anecdote with- and it was more detailed from there. "And I got a script that my assistant said, 'Oh, the guys, Charlie and Glenn and Rob called up this morning.' I was going to work that day. We were going to read through. He said, 'Well, they're changing it up. They're doing this one first instead of that one. So you should read it.' And I thought, 'Really? It's like 10 o'clock in the morning.' I said, 'Well, I'm going to work at 1:00.' 'No, you should read it. They want you to read it.' So I read it, and I go to pick up a hooker, and I get busted, and I get raped in the jail, in a shower. Then they throw me in the lockup, the big lockup. I get raped by everybody and the cops. And they kept going back to the bar, and then Frank would get raped. And I go back to the bar, Frank would get raped. And I said, 'What the fuck, man? Call my lawyer.' Right? And then I got to the end of the script. And the last guy that nailed me leans in. Well, Frank is now laying on the ground, [his] face is on the ground. He's been fucked by every… And the guy leans down, and he says, 'April fools, bitch.' And I realized it was April 1st. They wrote this script in order to break my balls." But as DeVito sees it, that's just another example of what makes the show work so well and for as long as it has: "It's love. They love me. I called them up. They were all on the call, laughing their asses off. And then we went and did some other crazy show."