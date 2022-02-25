Always Sunny Podcast: When Donovan McNabb Became "Donny John McCrab"

With Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast back again this week with a new episode ("The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby"), the podcast gang was kind enough to treat us to another clip. And this one hits upon one of the show's classics: S03E02 "The Gang Gets Invincible." In an episode filled with highlights, Geoffrey Owens's "Donovan McNabb" (and future "Tiger Woods") and Faizon Love's Coach were two of the biggest standouts. But in the following clip, we learn that the name "Donovan McNabb" was not an easy one for Love to say. "Donny John McCrab" or "Donaman Midmab"? No problem. In fact, Day gives an excellent reason why it was so much better that it worked out that way.

So here's a look back at how Love's difficulties with McNabb's name actually added to the scene, and make sure to check out "The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

And here's a look back at a previous preview where McElhenney shares some fond (??) childhood beach memories:

In this previously-released preview, a discussion about skiing leads to Howerton explaining to Day and McElhenney how the true definition of radical is a broken clavicle. And let's just say he has first-hand knowledge of this information. Though Day makes a very convincing "peas" counter-argument…

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: