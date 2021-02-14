Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson Offer Uplifting Valentines

So with 2021 looking to be a big year for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito, we've been warming up our coverage engines for the series's record-breaking return to FXX and to FX on Hulu (hopefully) sometime later this year. Until then, we've been covering any news that's surfaced along the way while also checking in with The Gang to see what they've been up. In fact, just this week we were helping celebrate "Charlie Week" and Day's birthday with a look back at our 14-season Charlie Kelly favs, by sharing what eps the fans favor, by promoting the Charlie-themed watch-party with Hulu, and more. But while "Charlie Week" will always stay in our hearts, it is time to move on- in this case, to Valentine's Day, and what might be one of the best and most appropriate Always Sunny-related valentines that co-stars and spouses Olson and McElhenney could share with one another- and us.

In the Season 13 episode "Time's Up for the Gang," Mac (McElhenney), Dee (Olson), Dennis (Howerton), Charlie (Day), and Frank (DeVito) attend an anti-harassment seminar so that Paddy's can be taken off the online listing "Worst Bars For Women to Frequent." Before we get to the episode-ending twist, Mac and Dee are invited to take part in roleplay to demonstrate how Mac (the bouncer) would handle Dee (the patron). The result? An "uplifting" move by Mac that was not only shockingly impressive to the room but also probably the very last thing he should've done in that situation. Of course, that scene also makes for the perfect valentine for McElhenney to offer Olson (and the world)- as you're about to see in the following Instagram post. After that, another example of what happens when great (and sick and twisted but in good ways) think alike:

Now here's a look back at Mac's move in action- and definitely make sure to pay attention to Olson and McElhenney's facial reactions throughout. Spot-on perfect and hilarious:

So what's the good word when it comes to production on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Heading into last summer, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it, which we now know they clearly do) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come. "How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that," McElhenney explained. "The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"