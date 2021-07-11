Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Offers GOT's Kit Harington Merch Lesson

When he's not hanging out with Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton at UFC 264, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and Wrexham AFC football club co-owner Rob McElhenney is also busy helping support his friends during Sunday's England vs. Italy for UEFA Euro Cup 2020 final [Ed. Note: England lost]. One of those friends just happens to be Kit Harington aka Game of Thrones main man Jon Snow. We've previously covered the past connections between Always Sunny and GOT (including a great story from Always Sunny & GOT director Matt Shakman involving McElhenney and GOT co-creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss) so the connections are no surprise. But in his Instagram post with Harington, McElhenney wants Wrexham fans to know this is about supporting a fan and not about rooting for a particular team (smart move).

Here's a look at McElhenney's post to make things crystal clear with fans before the flaming torches and pitchforks come out (and make sure to stay past the post below for something pretty funny from the pair…):

In the following TikTok video, McElhenney shares a tough-love lesson Harington got in not getting better points on the long-term Game of Thrones merch. And if he's feeling sad now? Just wait until the prequels hit screens and the merch really starts flowing…

Before he would go on to earn accolades for directing Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision, director Matt Shakman (One Tree Hill, Ugly Betty, Children's Hospital, Psych, The Boys) was putting The Gang through its paces for ten years and 43 episodes of the long-running FXX series. And it wasn't too long ago that Shakman shared the story of how he went from Paddy's Pub to White Walkers.

Shakman's 40th episode for Always Sunny (2017's "The Gang Goes to a Water Park") happened to also star two gentlemen by the names of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as "Lifeguard #1" and "Lifeguard #2." Why are those important and why are you finding them so familiar? Because they're the creators of HBO uber-popular Game of Thrones who also happen to be friends with the Always Sunny creators- especially McElhenney. This would lead to Shakman directing two episodes of GoT's Season 7 ("The Spoils of War" and "Eastwatch"), a story he shares (starting at the 42:38 mark) with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin's FatMan Beyond podcast. Not to spoil anything, but let's just say it also involves James McAvoy and horse allergies- and ends to with a nice prank at McElhenney's expense (with McElhenney also showing up in a GoT episode).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: *SPOILERS* WandaVision Finale & Special Guest MATT SHAKMAN!! FMB 3/7/21 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFxn1q-KqW8&t=2695s)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV ( : For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV ( @bleedingcooltv ).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.