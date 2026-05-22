Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: friends, Matthew Perry

Friends: Matthew Perry Estate Auction Features Series-Related Items

In June, Heritage Auctions and the Matthew Perry Estate will auction off the late actor's personal effects, including Friends-related items.

Article Summary Matthew Perry’s estate auction launches June 5 with more than 100 personal items, led by rare Friends memorabilia.

Friends highlights include signed scripts, finale materials, set pieces, TV Guide covers, promo tapes, and DVD sets.

The auction also features Perry’s awards, portraits, posters, suits, jewelry, sports memorabilia, and 2001 GameCube.

Beyond Friends, buyers will find Batman collectibles, Nolan-era items, art by major names, and favorite books.

Heritage Auctions has arranged an auction with Matthew Perry's estate to sell over 100 items from the late actor's personal collection, including artwork, awards, posters, jewelry, suits, Batman-related paraphernalia, sports memorabilia, a first production of Nintendo GameCube from 2001, and, of course, various items from scripts and memorabilia from his signature series Friends. Perry passed away at the age of 54 in 2023. There is a wide range of items of interest in the auction planned for June 5th.

Heritage Auction: Items of Interest at the Matthew Perry Estate Include Various Artists, Sports, and 'Friends' Memorabilia

The artists featured in Perry's collection include Greg Miller, Rob Pruitt, Banksy, Mel Bochner, Ivo Vergara, Antoine Bootz, Juan Carlos Breceda, Simeon Den, Susan Holcomb, Lisa B. Johannes, Erik Lauritzen, Kahn & Selesnick, Jennifer Wolf, Rufino Tamayo, Victor Vasarely, Pablo Picasso, Melvin Sokolsky, Kaoru Mansour, and Cole Morgan. There are also a couple of portraits of the actor among the set. The artwork ranges from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

There's an eclectic range of Friends items, including signed scripts by the cast, which includes the series finale "The Last One: Part 1," items from the set, custom bobbleheads, TV Guide covers of the individual cast, a Rolling Stone cover of the cast, promotional VHS tapes containing episodes of the series, DVD box sets for all six seasons, set stills from episodes and promotional images, SAG, Emmys, and People's Choice Awards.

As far as Batman-related items, there's the Memorigin Watch from The Dark Knight Rises, Perry's personal Batman Ping-Pong table, artwork, Batman comics, figures, toys mainly from the Christopher Nolan-era Dark Knight trilogy, a LEGO Batcave. Rounding out the list are movie posters of his favorites, childhood favorite books, headshots, binders, mix CDs, musical instruments, his GameCube, along with an assortment of titles, and sports memorabilia, including his Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers jerseys. For more on the auction, you can check it out here.

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