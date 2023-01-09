Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Video Confirms Season 16 Writing Underway It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney shared an Instagram Stories video signaling Season 16 writing is underway.

In case you haven't figured it out by now, we're really big fans of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito, -starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And as tough as the wait between seasons has been, we've had the casts' other projects to enjoy (like Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest and HBO Max's Hacks) to enjoy. On top of that, The Always Sunny Podcast has done an amazing job of keeping the fandom connected and building out the show's universe. But nothing will ever replace the actual show itself, breaking television records with its Ireland-set 15th season. And now, thanks to an Instagram Stories video from McElhenney with Day making a quick appearance, it appears it's time for a return to Paddy's. In the screencaps below, you see the focus on one of the "blank pages" that needs to be filled, with the welcoming words being a dead giveaway.

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders) while promoting their docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and anything that Reynolds can say about Deadpool 3: