Always Sunny S17 Finale Info Revealed (If You Can Read "Charlie Day")

Rob McElhenney shared an image of the outline for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 finale - if you can read "Charlie Day."

In terms of FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17, things have been picking up steam over the past several weeks. First, the word came down that the writers' room was officially open. Following that, Olson gave us the heads-up that filming on the eight-episode season would be getting underway in October. Now, McElhenney is sharing something extraordinary – a look at the Season 17 finale! Of course, there's some "fine print" in that you would have to be able to read and interpret "Charlie" (in this case, Day and not Kelly).

In a social media post on Thursday, McElhenney shared an image of Day in front of a dry-erase board – and it was clear that he was mapping out/outlining an episode. As for what that board could be telling us? Well, that was the $100 challenge that McElhenney out to "Always Sunny" fans – giving them a day to do it. Well, guess what? "I just reviewed all responses, and while there were some really creative answers, unfortunately, no one got anywhere close," McElhenney wrote in a follow-up post. " To be fair, I wrote the episode with him yet still couldn't quite follow his outline. You'll have to watch to find out! It's our season finale!" So, we know that McElhenney and Day co-wrote the season finale – and that across that dry-erase board are all the details would could need… we think?

100 dollars to anyone who can figure out what this episode is. You have one day. pic.twitter.com/Rqre9Z2YDA — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) September 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I just reviewed all responses and while there were some really creative answers, unfortunately no one got anywhere close. To be fair, I wrote the episode with him yet still couldn't quite follow his outline. You'll have to watch to find out! It's our season finale! ☀️ https://t.co/RgW0ve78EB — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) September 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards ceremony in January, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

