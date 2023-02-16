Always Sunny Season 16: Mac's Finally Playing Catch with Chase Utley? Big news! It looks like Mac's Chase Utley dream might just become a reality during FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16.

Could Season 16 be the season that Mac's (Rob McElhenney) dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito continue working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Road to Season 16

During last week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day, Howerton & Megan Ganz (McElhenney is out for this one) kicked things off by letting us know that they had been filming for the past two days. And while details were being kept under wraps, they did share that Day had spent most of his filming day with "his Americas on" (with Ganz explaining that "Americas" was a term Day came up with for Charlie's pro-USA clothes and it's now it the IASIP dictionary).

We then learned that Ganz will be directing two episodes this season and is currently spearheading the wrap-up of the last two scripts. Ganz updated that one of the scripts was sent to them, and she thought they were really going to like it (especially with it clocking in at 25 pages, which Howerton liked because it meant they had space for some improv). In addition, it sounds like we can expect some familiar faces from the IASIP ensemble to return this season, with Andrew Friedman (Charlie's Uncle Jack) name-dropped. One more before we leave you to enjoy the episode? For one episode this season, a "specific gag" will happen to Mac (McElhenney) that will result in how he looks physically and how he sounds (which was followed by laughter). Okay, that's good enough for now. The rest is for you to discover and enjoy. So here's a look at what Day, Howerton & Ganz had to share about how production is going on the 16th season and have a "bigger picture" conversation about acting:

The week prior, McElhenney, Day, Howerton & Ganz took a look at S05E02 "The Gang Hits the Road," which sounded like it was recorded before The Gang started filming Season 16. The episode kicked off with a brief update on how things were going from a writing standpoint, sharing that some things have been finished while others are still being worked up (referencing how sometimes scripts are being worked on in trailers during season filming) while also adding that it's running pretty much how it always does at this stage of the game. And then, towards the end of the podcast episode (at around the 49:00 mark), Day shares some personal perspectives on how it feels walking back onto the set again and how it impacts his getting back into character, with McElhenney, Howerton & Ganz joining in to discuss how they get back into the swing of things. Here's a look back – and if you haven't subscribed to The Always Sunny Podcast's YouTube Channel, head on over here to make that dream a reality: