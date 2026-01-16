Posted in: TV | Tagged: Amadeus

Amadeus: STARZ Previews Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany-Starring Series

STARZ released a preview for Joe Barton's new miniseries adaptation of Amadeus, starring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany as Mozart and Salieri.

STARZ announced it will be the exclusive U.S. streamer for the five-part limited series Amadeus, which tells the story of the rivalry between composers Mozart and Salieri. Based on Peter Shaffer's 1979 award-winning play and adapted by Joe Barton (Black Doves, Giri/Haji, The Lazarus Project), the series stars Will Sharpe (Too Much, White Lotus, and a rumoured candidate for Doctor Who) as musical prodigy Wolfgang "Amadeus" Mozart, BAFTA and Emmy Award nominated actor Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal, Wandavision) as envious court composer Antonio Salieri, and Gabrielle Creevy (Three Women, In My Skin) as Mozart's fiercely loyal wife, Constanze Weber. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution brokered the acquisition deal for the Sky Original series.

Sky commissioned Amadeus in the UK and recently premiered to rave reviews, with The Standard calling it a "sexy riot" and a "must watch" and the Financial Times deeming it a "rip-roaring update driven by decadence."In the new series, twenty-five-year-old Amadeus arrives in bustling 18th-century Vienna, no longer a child prodigy and craving creative freedom. His world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri. As Amadeus' brilliance continues to flourish despite his personal demons, a questionable reputation, and skepticism from the conservative court, Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift. Amadeus is a threat to all that he holds dear in life: his talent, his reputation, even his faith in God. Salieri vows to bring him down. What begins as professional rivalry turns into a profoundly personal obsession spanning 30 years, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt to entwine himself with Mozart's legacy forever. (We should add that historically there was never any evidence that Salieri murdered Mozart, and that detail has always been a fiction concocted by playwright Peter Shaffer in his original play.)

"'Amadeus' is a perfect fit for our original series lineup — a bold, character-driven reimagining of one of history's most intoxicating rivalries," said Alison Hoffman, President of STARZ Networks. "With Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany, and Gabrielle Creevy leading an extraordinary ensemble, the series captures the passion, envy, and genius at the heart of Mozart's world. Audiences continue to be drawn to STARZ because of the power of our premium period dramas, and 'Amadeus' delivers that in spectacular form."

Amadeus also stars Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat, Skyfall) as Emperor Joseph, Lucy Cohu (Becoming Jane) as Cecilia Weber, Jonathan Aris ("The Sixth Commandment") as Leopold Mozart, Ényì Okoronkwo ("Renegade Nell," "The Lazarus Project") as Da Ponte, Jessica Alexander (The Little Mermaid) as Katerina, Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton) as Von Strack, Paul Bazely (Such Brave Girls) as Von Swieten, Rupert Vansittart (Game of Thrones) as Rosenberg, Anastasia Martin (In From The Cold) as Aloysia Weber, Nancy Farino (Masters of the Air) as Josepha Weber, Olivia-Mai Barrett (Invasion) as Sophie Weber, Viola Prettejohn (The Crown) as Princess Elizabeth and Jyuddah Jaymes (The Boys in The Boat, Hijack) as Franz Süssmayr.

Amadeus is produced by Two Cities Television (part of STV Studios) in association with Sky Studios. The series is executive-produced by John Griffin. Megan Spanjian also serves as executive producer for Sky, and Michael Jackson and Stephen Wright serve as executive producers for Two Cities Television. Amadeus is written by Joe Barton (Black Doves, Giri/Haji, The Lazarus Project). Julian Farino ("Giri/Haji") and Alice Seabright (Chloe, Sex Education) serve as directors. Barton, Sharpe, Bettany, and Farino also serve as executive producers. Seabright serves as co-executive producer.

