Amazon, Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson Responds to Podcast Backlash

FOX NFL pre-game & Amazon "Thursday Night Football" host Charissa Thompson looked to clarify comments about making up sideline reports.

FOX NFL pre-game host & lead studio host for Amazon's Prime Video "Thursday Night Football," Charissa Thompson, is looking to "address the elephant in the room" in an Instagram post, looking to clarify comments that went live this week during an episode of Pardon My Take podcast. The post comes after Thompson faced serious backslash from sports fans and sports journalism peers over remarks that Thompson made about how she "would make up the report sometimes" when she was a sideline reporter for the NFL. "Working in media, I understand how important words are, and I chose the wrong words to describe the situation. I'm sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster," Thompson wrote in the message that went live on Friday morning.

Thompson went on to explain what she meant by "make up the report," making the case that her report would be based on what she had gathered during the first half of the game. "For example, if a team was 0 for 7 on 3rd down, that would clearly be an area they needed to improve on in the second half. In these instances, I never attributed anything I said to a player or a coach," Thompson continued. "I have nothing but respect for sideline reporters and for the tireless work they put in behind the scenes and on the field," the anchor added before wrapping up her post. "I am only appreciative and humbled to work alongside some of the best in the business and call them some of my best friends."

"I've said this before, so I haven't been fired for saying it, but I'll say it again. I would make up the report sometimes," Thompson shared on the latest episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, which hit this week. Thompson added that when "the coach wouldn't come out at halftime, or it was too late and… I didn't want to screw up the report, so I was like, 'I'm just going to make this up.'" Here's a look at the full episode:

