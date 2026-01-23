Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" Images, Overview Released

Returning on February 22nd, here's a look at Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party."

Article Summary American Dad Season 20 premieres February 22nd with episode "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" on FOX.

The Smith family throws a wild pool party, featuring Francine’s sister Gwen and Steve’s ex-girlfriend.

FOX’s Winter Preview offers sneak peeks and more animated series teasers for the upcoming season.

American Dad returns to FOX with a four-season renewal after its TBS run, ensuring more episodes ahead.

We've now reached the official less-than-a-month mark before the return of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! Heading into the big day, FOX released a video of its other animated series offering well-wishes and a few more glimpses of the upcoming season. Following that, a Jenny McCarthy-hosted FOX Winter Preview special (with "Animation Domination" previews kicking in at around the 16:40 mark below) offered additional looks at what's to come. Now, we're getting some intel on the Season 20 opener, S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party." We've got the return of Francine's sister, Gwen (pregnant?), and Steve's ex. And before you ask? Yup, there's a dead rat in the pool…

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 1: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 1: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" – The Smiths are having a pool party! Everyone is coming, including Francine's sister and Steve's ex! Wait, is that a dead rat in the pool?

Last year, the news dropped that FOX gave the green light for four more seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. In addition, it was announced that American Dad! was officially returning to the network with a four-season deal of its own, following its run on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS (though past seasons will still air through 2030). "This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

