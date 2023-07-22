Posted in: TBS, TV | Tagged: american dad, preview, TBS, teaser

American Dad! Season 18 Teaser: Things Get Really Weird This September

Returning to TBS with new Season 18 episodes this September, here's a teaser for Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad!

This week TBS sparked up excitement once again for fans with some big news about American Dad! as a little treat. The show is set to return this fall, featuring some of our favorite characters and including some guest stars as well. The animated show was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman. And now that we got all of that "fine print" out of the way let's get to what you're here for:

American Dad! will be returning to TBS on Monday, September 4th, at 10 PM Eastern time. With this news, it was also announced that the new episodes will find MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart being joined by special guests Shaggy, Eliza Coupe, Mark McKinney, Debra Wilson, John Cho, Jane Lynch, Breckin Meyer and more. I mean, from "A Starboy is Born," we know Meyer's level of coolness is unmatched. And, of course, it is always great to know our all-time favorite, Stewart, will be returning as well.

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated show American Dad! is one of my favorites. I am very excited to go back to my favorite Monday routine while following the best family on television, their pet fish, and their toxic alien. It should come as no surprise Roger and Klaus have a soft spot in my heart. I am definitely hoping for more "Wheels and The Legman" antics, as well as adventures with Jeff and Francine. The potential for wackiness this season is off the charts, and every time I watch the trailer, I have so many more questions. Francine with long nails? Ricky Spanish is back? And… Santa? Christmas episodes are definitely top-notch every year, especially when they involve Santa. Here's hoping the TBS series keeps the twisted holiday tradition alive…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!