American Gods: Gaiman and Whittle Agree: It's Time to #FinishTheStory

In the interest of full disclosure, a quick confession. As big of a fan as I am of the series (not perfect but with a passion & intensity that set it above most shows during its run), STARZ's American Gods will always hold a special place because Neil Gaiman and series star Ricky Whittle were the first two people I ever interviewed in-person for Bleeding Cool, during the big media day for the series premiere. I remember Gaiman smiling after I asked him what the plans were if the series moves beyond the novel, and then just crushing it with a great response. As for Whittle, his excitement over the project was evident from his first words, but it was the way he hugged & joked with Kristin Chenoweth that clued me into this being something special. So when Whittle took to Twitter earlier this week to call on STARZ to "finish the story of the most diverse show on your slate," there was no way in hell we weren't jumping on any bandwagon that's looking to get the show the ending it deserves. What we didn't see coming was Gaiman retweeting our article, throwing his support behind Whittle's push for some movement on STARZ's end.

"They do. I really hope they make good on their promise to [finish the story]," Gaiman wrote in his tweet, which you can check out below. Following that, we have a look back at Whittle's tweet:

Now here's a nostalgic look back at the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.