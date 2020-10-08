American Gods: Mike Pence Attempts Laura Moon Cosplay at VP Debate?

If you checked out the Vice-Presidential Debate on Wednesday night between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, you may have noticed something. No, not that Pence has the personality of a mortician in the middle of a six-month coma, his inability to answer a single question that was asked of him, how obvious it is that he has no ability to interact or engage with women, that his one eye needed Visine badly, or how social media is flowing with great Harris reaction memes and gifs. Nope, while all of those are legit? You know what we're talking about. That fly. The fly. The true hero of the debate. And STARZ's American Gods has helped us form a theory.

Of course, the obvious joke has to do with what flies usually like to fly around (insert your own "bulls**t" joke here) or how it reminded viewers of the ending to Psycho (though we don't want to know what thoughts roll around Pence's head, though we imagine there's lots of screaming). Some asked the obvious question: why not just brush it away? While still others asked, "Look, I'm not a religious person but when do the plague of locusts and frogs-from-the-sky start happening?". But the folks at STARZ series planted the seed to the truth late Wednesday night: Pence is secretly a fan of Neil Gaiman's novel and series adaptation and was attempting a subtle yet effective "cosplay nod" to the great Emily Browning's turn at Laura Moon. It makes perfect sense! How could we not see it? Clearly, Trump's robotic sidekick puts out a close-minded, Bible-banging, almost sociopathic exterior- but in his heart? He's a "new god"- and he…is… fierce! Try getting this image out of your mind: Pence standing in front of a full-length mirror, shirtless, sucking in his gut while saying, "I'm Shadow… I'm Shadow" over and over again, changing his tone and "Pence attitude."

Here's a look at the ground-breaking tweet directly from the series' official Twitter account- one that will be studied and analyzed, and almost assured a place at the Smithsonian:

Just gonna leave this riiiiiiiight here… #AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/rTFOpZIVFc — American Gods US (@americangodsus) October 8, 2020

STARZ's American Gods season 3 follows Shadow as he attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man, setting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, WI, where he'll uncover a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity. Guided on this spiritual journey by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas, Shadow must decide exactly who he is: a god seeking veneration or a man in service of the "we."

Based on author/executive producer Neil Gaiman's novel and with Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, the series stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, Peter Stormare, Sakina Jaffrey, Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs, Kahyun Kim, Derek Theler, Laura Bell Bundy, and Christian Lloyd. Joining them for the third season are Blythe Danner, Ashley Reyes, Herizen Guardiola, Eric Johnson, Dominique Jackson, Crispin Glover, Danny Trejo, Marilyn Manson, Lela Loren, Julia Sweeney, Wale, and Iwan Rheon.

Danner's Demeter is the Greek goddess of the harvest and a god with an unresolved romantic history with Mr. Wednesday. Reyes' Cordelia is a whip-smart but rebellious college dropout facing mounting legal bills and student debt before Mr. Wednesday arrived in her life. Now, she road trips across the country meeting her boss' eccentric friends and helping him with "tech stuff," unaware she's caught up in a divine battle for the soul of America. Guardiola's Oshun is the Yoruban goddess of love, purity, fertility who uplifted and empowered the enslaved people who built America. While known as the maintainer of balance, and the mother of sweetness, Oshun is formidable and known for her spiritual strength. Johnson's Chad Mulligan is Lakeside's Chief of Police, who spends his days mediating disputes between townsfolk he's known his whole life until a local teenage girl goes missing, igniting a panic of paranoia and blame that threatens to tear Chad's beloved town apart.

Jackson's Ms. World is an incarnation of Glover's Mr. World (with Trejo set to play another version this season), who is looking to control destiny with a mysterious new piece of technology that, if brought online, will have the power to dominate humanity's attention. And in this modern age, attention is worship. Manson's Johan Wengren is the bloodthirsty frontman for Viking death metal band Blood Death. Wengren and the band play an important role in Mr. Wednesday's war against the new gods.

Loren's Marguerite Olsen is a trusted reporter for the local paper, a committed single mother of two, and a no-nonsense property manager. Sweeney's Ann-Marie Hinzelmann is the disarmingly warm one-woman welcome wagon for Shadow when he arrives at Lakeside. She's the owner of a small convenience store, a world-famous fishing lure artisan, and the unofficial self-appointed mayor. Wale's Chango is one of the Orishas, the gods of Shadow's ancestors, guiding him on this journey. Rheon's Doyle is a charming, good-natured leprechaun who once embraced his stereotypical Lucky Charms-St. Paddy's Day image but now finds himself on a path to a more dignified and honorable life.