American Horror Stories: Huluween Event Look, Ep Overviews Released

Hitting screens on October 26th, here's a sneak preview & episode overviews for Hulu's four-episode American Horror Stories Huluween event.

We know what you're thinking. We're getting near the end of "Part One" of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring AHS: Delicate, so you're wondering where your next "AHS" fix is going to come from – especially this close to Halloween. Well, look no further than Hulu's spinoff from the long-running horror anthology series to deliver a ton of deadly tricks and blood treats. On October 26th, Hulu's American Horror Stories returns with a four-episode "Huluween" event that's exclusively Hulu. With a little more than three weeks to go, we're getting a quick look at what's to come courtesy of a new "Huluween" teaser from the streaming service. And following that, we also have a look at the official overview for the four episodes.

Here's a look at the teaser from Hulu that was released earlier today – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two. Following that, we have a look at the episode overviews for the four-episode American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween" event hitting screens on October 26th:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

