American Horror Stories "Huluween" Event Wants a Captive Audience

Based on the new poster for Hulu's American Horror Stories, it appears the four-episode "Huluween" event is looking for a "captive" audience.

Even though we're definitely into Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate, we're getting too close to the end of Part One to our liking. Thankfully, Hulu has a four-episode "Huluween" treat waiting for us later this month. That's when Hulu's spinoff from FX's long-running horror anthology series delivers a ton of deadly tricks and some very bloody treats, with the third season of American Horror Stories set to help the streamer celebrate its "Huluween" season the right way. Though we're hoping that they checked with focus groups first if they're trying to "pull in" viewers like what you're about to see:

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look back at an official teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event (though there are more floating around social media) – followed by a look at the overviews for the four episodes and the streaming teaser released earlier this week offering a couple of quick preview moments:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released last week – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two:

