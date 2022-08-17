American Horror Stories S02E05 Cast Teaser: Dominique Jackson & More

After a fourth chapter that we're really glad we weren't watching while eating, we're back with a look at what's ahead this week for the fifth chapter of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories Installment 2. And with a title like "Bloody Mary," we're going to assume that we're getting a lot more than just a heated debate at the dinner table. So with that in mind, we have a new cast reveal to pass along to you… so who made the "cut" for this go-around?

Here's your official confirmation that Dominique Jackson, Quvenzhané Wallis, Raven Scott, Kyla Drew, and Kyanna Simone will be joining you for this week's nightmare, check out the latest cast reveal teaser for Hulu's American Horror Stories Season 2, S02E05 "Bloody Mary" (written by Angela L. Harvey):

And here's a look at a clip from last week's episode, S02E04 "Milkmaids," as Pastor Walter has a rather "intense" conversation about "appetites":

And speaking of the fall-returning American Horror Story, sources speaking with Deadline Hollywood last week, as well as updates from those reporting from the show's NYC filming locations, revealed that AHS veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti LuPone will be part of the 11th season's cast. In addition, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, and Joe Mantello have also joined the cast. "'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Networks head John Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.